Jackson, Donald (Don) Everett

RANDOLPH - Donald (Don) Everett Jackson, aged 94, died on Jan. 6, 2022, in Juneau, Wis.

A funeral service for Don will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Second Christian Reform Church in Randolph, 332 Tamarack Street, Randolph, Wis. with Pastor Keith Buist officiating. Burial will follow at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King Campus, in Waupaca, Wis.

Don was born on Nov. 11, 927, in Hartland, Vermont, son of Emma and Clarence Jackson. Don was the youngest of six children (Richard, Belle, Urban, Theresa, and Janice), all of whom preceded him in death.

Don remembered his years in Vermont and the happy years of his youth with his family with a deep fondness. Until the end of his life, a piece of Don's heart seemed to remain in his beloved Vermont.

Don was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served as a yeoman in the U.S. Navy for more 19 years and completed three full tours of duty (World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War). Don was a storyteller, and he had many fascinating stories of his experiences in the service, sprinkled with scintillating details from his vivid memories of those years.

Don married Anne Mullen on Dec. 12, 1980, in Madison, Wis., and this past December marked their 41st anniversary. Don is survived by Anne; his daughter, Nancy Spaulding (Scott); his grandson, Justin; granddaughter, Sara; nephews, nieces, and grandchildren, many of whom still reside in New England. He is also survived by his seven stepchildren, Kim Yoeger, Jim Mullen (Diane), Shannon Leaman (Jim), Laural Mullen, Kevin Jackson (Geri), Shawn Mullen, Kelly Nyhoff (Jeff), grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Don was an accomplished, completely self-taught musician and lover of music. He sang and played the saxophone, clarinet, guitar, banjo, and ukulele in a number of professional jazz bands. He particularly loved Big Band music. He loved green, wide-open spaces, and had a passion for ice cream that dated all the way back to his youth, when his dad managed a creamery in New England.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

