Donald John
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Juneau High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

John, Donald E.

HORICON - Donald E. John, age 86, of Horicon, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

No formal services will be held.

Donald was born the son of Oswald and Lillian (Gehrke) John on July 21, 1934. He was a 1952 graduate of Juneau High School. Donald was united in marriage to Alice Tschan on Nov. 20, 1954, in Milwaukee. Donald worked as a machinist at Peter's in Milwaukee and also worked at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam. He also tended bar at many establishments in the Reeseville and Lowell area. In his spare time, Donald volunteered for the Reeseville area little league and also with the Firemen's and American Legion's picnics. Donald enjoyed singing and was part of a quartet that sang at many area functions and weddings. He also liked camping, fishing, playing sheepshead, and gardening. He loved the Green Bay Packers and his time at Rock River Leisure Estates.

Donald is survived by his wife, Alice of Horicon; his children, Barbara John of Horicon, Steve (Deb) John of Watertown, Sue John of Horicon, and Leanne John of Hustisford; good friend, Travis Vergenz; his grandchildren, Cassandra (Rich) Grose, Keisha Vergenz, and Brian Ulik; and his great-grandchildren, Benika and Brayden Grose. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Eric; granddaughter, Amber; brother, Leroy; and sister, Beverly Rennock.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Leanne, and to the rest of your family, I am sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing.
Beth (Metzger) Scharnell
Classmate
June 5, 2021
