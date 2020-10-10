Kiefer, Donald Henry

PORTAGE - Donald Henry Kiefer, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, surrounded by his wife and other family members. Don was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in Riverside, Iowa. He was the third of six children born to Henry and Edna Kiefer. He met the love of his life, Norma Rose Stransky, while in high school. They were married on July 18, 1950, and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

After high school Don served in the U.S. Army, working in military intelligence. He was blessed with the kind of personality that never met a stranger, which made him a natural for a career in sales after his honorable discharge from the Army. He spent most of his career working as a store manager for Montgomery Ward in several cities, including Brainerd, Minn.; Waterloo, Storm Lake and Davenport, Iowa; and Portage, Wis. After retiring from Montgomery Ward he spent a number of years as a salesman at Hill Ford in Portage. He was also a member of the Elks and Knights of Columbus.

Don is survived by his wife, Norma; his daughters, Nancy (Dean) Porter of Branson, Mo., and Kathi (Max) Miller of Naperville, Ill.; and his grandchildren, Dan, Jeff and Jenna Porter, Chad (Becca) Kiefer and Max, Ian and Jake Miller. He is also survived by his sisters, Jane Davis and Maxine Schlapkohl; and brother, Paul (Sally) Kiefer; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Mary Kiefer; brothers, Ardell and Rich Kiefer; and beloved son, Gary Kiefer.

Don will always be remembered for his infectious smile and laugh, twinkling eyes, deep love for family and friends, and strong faith in God. Services have been held at Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville. Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice Care in Madison. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Agrace for their loving care and support during Don's final illness. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.