Kindschuh, Donald C.

WAUPUN - Donald Charles Kindschuh, age 88 of Waupun, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 29, 2021, with family by his side.

Donald was born on January 30, 1933, in Fond du Lac County, WI, a son of Clarence and Marion (Van Hierden) Kindschuh. He was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956 and was privileged to be a part of the honor flight with his grandson. On June 28, 1958, he was united in marriage to Erma Vander Galien in Waupun. Donald enjoyed farming, driving tractor and playing sheephead. He spent many years going camping with his family at Lake Arrowhead where he enjoyed fishing with friends. Donald loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Erma Kindschuh of Waupun; 2 children, Debbie (Mike) Wiedenhaft of Oshkosh and Daniel Kindschuh of Eldorado; 2 grandchildren, Charles (Kimberly) Vanevenhoven of Fremont and Joseph (Janice) Vanevenhoven of DeSoto; 2 great-grandchildren, Sydney and Tobias; a sister, Carolyn (Bill) Mueller of Brandon; a brother, David Kindschuh of Lamartine; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob (Joan) Kindschuh.

Visitation for Donald will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 West Main Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Donald will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at church with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Cattaraugus Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Donald's name.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

