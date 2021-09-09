McCarthy, Donald Paul

ISHPEMING, Mich. - Donald Paul McCarthy, age 64, of Ishpeming, Mich., died May 23, 2021, at Doctors Hospital of Augusta due to pancreatic cancer. Don is survived by his wife, Carol McCarthy, née Aloi; and daughter, Samantha Sinner, née McCarthy.

A man of many talents, nicknames and titles, Don was a proud Yooper, First Cavalry Division Soldier, devoted husband, Dad and Grampa. He was born to Robert McCarthy and Anne McCarthy, née Difruscio. Don is a graduate from Ishpeming High School, Class of '74; he proudly reported to duty for the U.S. Army in 1974.

Affectionately known as Papa Don, he provided his family and friends entertaining stories of his global travels and adventurous road trips. Those who knew him best were blessed with this veteran's stories of service in Panama. He quietly and courageously devoted his energy to the care of those he loved.

Don moved from the Upper Peninsula to Juneau, Wis., in 1994. He was never shy to lend a hand, holding prominent positions in many fabricating companies and retiring as an instructor for Fischer-Barton in Watertown, Wis.

After 27 years of faithfulness, he married his life partner, Carol, on March 6, 2020. Shortly afterward, they moved to Augusta, Ga., to join his daughter's family while they fought the good fight against his cancer.

Despite his health struggles, Papa Don was continually surrounded by love. His excitement in life, devoted love for his family, and love of any sweets never waned. He spent his days cuddling greyhounds, cracking jokes, throwing in a few pranks here and there, and creating lasting memories with those who adored him. He leaves behind his wife and an only daughter. His legacy of integrity, stubbornness, moral courage, and honor lives on through everyone who knew him.

Following Don's wishes, an Irish Wake was held at the Rolling Stone on Sept. 7 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.