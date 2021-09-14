Nimmow, Donald D.

BARABOO - Donald D. Nimmow age 86, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Donald was born Dec. 11, 1934, in Rock Springs, Wis., the son of Waldemar and Hermine (Carlin) Nimmow. He was a part of the Reedsburg High School graduating class of 1952 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp upon turning 18. On Oct. 14, 1955, he married Carol Franklin in Norfolk, Va. He served three tours in the Vietnam War and retired as a Major after 28 years of service. Later, he worked and retired as a plant engineer for Flambeau Plastics.

He is survived by a daughter, Diane Lucht of Reedsburg; granddaughters, Katherine Lucht of Raleigh, N.C., and Kristina Cimpher (Alex) of Mauston; and great-grandsons, Cason Persack and Samuel Cimpher both of Mauston. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Nimmow; son-in-law, Vernon Lucht; brothers, Walter Nimmow and Edmund Nimmow; and sisters, Cicely Sugden and Dora Peterson; and his parents. Funeral services will be held privately at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME in Baraboo, Wis.