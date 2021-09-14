Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald D. Nimmow
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Nimmow, Donald D.

BARABOO - Donald D. Nimmow age 86, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Donald was born Dec. 11, 1934, in Rock Springs, Wis., the son of Waldemar and Hermine (Carlin) Nimmow. He was a part of the Reedsburg High School graduating class of 1952 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp upon turning 18. On Oct. 14, 1955, he married Carol Franklin in Norfolk, Va. He served three tours in the Vietnam War and retired as a Major after 28 years of service. Later, he worked and retired as a plant engineer for Flambeau Plastics.

He is survived by a daughter, Diane Lucht of Reedsburg; granddaughters, Katherine Lucht of Raleigh, N.C., and Kristina Cimpher (Alex) of Mauston; and great-grandsons, Cason Persack and Samuel Cimpher both of Mauston. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Nimmow; son-in-law, Vernon Lucht; brothers, Walter Nimmow and Edmund Nimmow; and sisters, Cicely Sugden and Dora Peterson; and his parents. Funeral services will be held privately at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME in Baraboo, Wis.



Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Redlin Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Hill-Dale Veterinary Care
September 15, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Don. Maj Don was always full of energy, stories and he will be greatly missed.
Kati and Dave Dahlke
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results