Ravenscroft, Donald D.

MAUSTON - Donald D. Ravenscroft, age 62, of rural Mauston, Wis., passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home with his wife and family by his side.

Don was born on June 3, 1959, to Larry and Donna (Shelby) Ravenscroft in Hillsboro, Wis. He graduated from Necedah High School in 1977 and served in the U.S. Army from 1978 – 1979 in the 84th Field Artillery Regiment in Neckarsulm, Germany.

Don was united in marriage to Pauline Heineman on May 7, 1988, in Mauston.

Don worked many jobs over the years, including several years farming with his Dad, driving semi for Walsh Grain Farms, as well as heavy equipment operator at Hamm's Brothers for over 15 years, still holding the record for the most basements dug in one year!

Don knew how to celebrate life. He enjoyed hunting, camping, farming, dancing and riding his Harley and ATV. Don was quick to smile and happy to share stories while socializing around a campfire or at the local establishments.

He held a very special bond with his grandson, Dylan, being both his father figure and grandfather.

Don had more than his share of health struggles, having received his first kidney transplant at age 19 and his second 22 years later. His strength and courage gave us all hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline Ravenscroft; grandchildren, Dylan and Alyssa Vanderhoof and their mother, Staci Evans; father, Larry Ravenscroft; siblings, Janet (Ben) Darbe, Dennis (Tia) Ravenscroft, Lori (Mike) Madden and Dan (Kelly) Ravenscroft; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna.

Memorial funeral services will be held on Friday, July 2 at 11 a.m., at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy. Interment with military rites will be in the Plymouth Cemetery, rural Mauston. Friends may call at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy on Thursday, July 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.