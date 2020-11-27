Schlegel, Donald W.

HORICON - Donald W. Schlegel, age 83, of Horicon, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.

Don was born the son of Wilbur and Alice (Werner) Schlegel on July 9, 1937, in Horicon. He was a 1955 graduate of Horicon High School. Don then went on to spend four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was then united in marriage to Diane Bolstad at St. Stephen Lutheran Church on Sept. 28, 1963. He was employed at Gehl Co. in West Bend for 25 years, then at Metal Craft in Mayville for the next 10 years until his retirement in 2001. Don loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and long walks along the Horicon Marsh. He loved to spend time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.

Don is survived by his wife, Diane of Horicon; his daughters, Debbie (Todd) Wolter of Mayville and Sherry (Vic) Apfelbeck of Mayville; his stepsons, Dennis (Bri) Bolstad of Horicon and Greg (Diane) Bolstad of Horicon; his grandchildren, Angela (Tim) Gorman, Amy Meimann, Adam (Leah) Bolstad, Tanya (Brent) Beine, Trever (Kendra) Apfelbeck, Jeremy Wolter, and Courtney Wolter; his great-grandchildren, Keaton, Colin, Abby, Rylee, Mitch, Mason and Seth; and his brothers-in-law, Donald Kehl and Jerrey Stefan. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends

Don is preceded in death by his mother, Alice; his father, Wilbur; and two sisters, Jane Stefan and Lou Ann Kehl.

Memorial services for Don are pending at this time due to the pandemic.

