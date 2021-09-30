Wilcox, Donald

NEW LISBON - Donald Wilcox, age 82, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donald was born March 20, 1939, in Portage, Wis., the son of Joseph and Oma (Brickwell) Wilcox. Donald had many favorite things he loved to do. He told stories of his fishing trips to Canada. Camping was another adventure he loved to explore.

When he retired, he found the joy of reading Louis L'Amour books. He has the whole collection, which he handpicked himself. He would recite the whole book to you, when you would ask him what the story was about. He also had a passion for "Search a Words" books. He had a particular style that he would only do and a certain way he would prepare the books. Clips to hold the pages and only certain pens that he would use. He always carried a "Search a Word" book with him wherever he would go. His love for his family was shown by the gatherings he would attend and the stories he would share. His favorite stories were the ones he had with his "granny," whom he adored immensely. He will be deeply missed but the memories he made with us will heal some of that sadness.

Donald is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Wade (Debbie) Wilcox; daughter, Lotti (Eddie) Wilcox-Zapata; and sisters, Janet Wilcox and Jane (David) Hahn. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David J. Wilcox.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884