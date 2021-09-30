Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Wilcox
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
450 County HH
Lyndon Station, WI

Wilcox, Donald

NEW LISBON - Donald Wilcox, age 82, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donald was born March 20, 1939, in Portage, Wis., the son of Joseph and Oma (Brickwell) Wilcox. Donald had many favorite things he loved to do. He told stories of his fishing trips to Canada. Camping was another adventure he loved to explore.

When he retired, he found the joy of reading Louis L'Amour books. He has the whole collection, which he handpicked himself. He would recite the whole book to you, when you would ask him what the story was about. He also had a passion for "Search a Words" books. He had a particular style that he would only do and a certain way he would prepare the books. Clips to hold the pages and only certain pens that he would use. He always carried a "Search a Word" book with him wherever he would go. His love for his family was shown by the gatherings he would attend and the stories he would share. His favorite stories were the ones he had with his "granny," whom he adored immensely. He will be deeply missed but the memories he made with us will heal some of that sadness.

Donald is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Wade (Debbie) Wilcox; daughter, Lotti (Eddie) Wilcox-Zapata; and sisters, Janet Wilcox and Jane (David) Hahn. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David J. Wilcox.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.