Winchel, Donald Dean

LAKE DELTON - Donald Dean Winchel, age 87, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Sept. 6, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date, to be announced.

Don was born on May 24, 1933 in Ontario, Wis., the son of Lloyd and Retta (Williams) Winchel. He married Phyllis Ann Smith on April 16, 1951. They met at a roller rink in Jump River. Don started working road construction with his father-in-law, Chester. Chester told him, "I will help you get a job, but won't help you keep it." That is where his hard work ethic started. He continued his career working for the Sarrington Company in Lake Delton. Don and Phyllis raised their family in Lake Delton. Don went on to work for the D.L. Gasser Company. He continued his construction career at Arthur Overgaard in Elroy, Wis. He was able to operate any piece of equipment that he climbed on. He helped with the soil cement of Interstate 90/94. Don also went to Kentucky with his family in 1963, for a year to soil cement the Blue Kentucky Parkway. He retired from Overgaard in 1970. He told Phyllis, "Today is the day I am going to start my own business." Don's Repair was started in a small building by his house in Lake Delton. He continued his repair business while his son Rodney, entered the Navy after high school. His son Randy, was still in high school, working by his father's side. Randy attended MATC for Machine Tool training. In 1976, Randy started working full time for Don's Repair. That is when the "M" was added to become Don's Repair & Machine. Rodney returned from the service and worked beside his father in the welding facility, as Randy was developing the machining area. Don was always reinvesting his profits into the company as DRM grew along the way. Don purchased a Deppe Ent 30-ton crane, to continue the growth of DRM. This grew into a fleet of three cranes, doing local service for contractors in the area. Don lost his son Rodney, in a shop accident on April 16, 1991. This happened to be Don and Phyllis' 40th wedding anniversary. Don and Randy continued growing DRM. Throughout the years it has developed into a family of DRM companies. DRM Industries Corp, DRM Electrocoat Corp and DRM Diversafab Corp. Don was so proud of what his plans to support his family had developed into.

Don is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, Randy (Lori) Winchel; grandchildren, Rodney Dean, Jr. (Peppy), Russel Craig, Rebecca Lynn, Alana Marie, Bryan John and eight great-grandchildren. He is further survived my many nieces and nephews, along with great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and great-great-great-nieces and great-great-great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Gary Dean; son, Rodney Dean; parents Lloyd and Retta Winchel; in-laws, Chester and Betty Smith and his five brothers and four sisters.

