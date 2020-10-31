Duley, Donna M.

BEAVER DAM - Donna M. Duley, age 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Watertown Health Care Center.

Donna was born in Watertown on Dec. 28, 1938, the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Stelse) Wegner. On May 25, 1957, she was united in marriage to Robert Filter, who preceded her in death in 2001. On Sept. 19, 2010, she was united in marriage to Ralph Duley at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Donna was an office manager for Archie Monuments for over 40 years. Traveling and playing cards were activities she loved, along with the occasional casino visit. She also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Packers and Badgers. Family, especially her children and grandchildren, were most important to her, as was her church. She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo for over 50 years before becoming a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Donna is survived by her husband, Ralph Duley of Beaver Dam; children, Jeffrey (Jill) Filter of Reedsburg and Kristie (Chris) Detert of Lake Mills; step-children, Doug (Char) Duley of Muskego, Bruce (Sue) Duley of Minneapolis, and Cindy (Jeff) Beal of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Nicole (Blaine), Kinsey, and Kaylor (Mitch); step-grandchildren, Danielle (David), Leah, Stephanie (Logan), Caitlyn (Teddy), Andrew (Stephanie), Erika, Jason (Hallie), Alyssa, and Emily; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Sally (James) Steffen of Beaver Dam; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert; sister, Jean; and other relatives.

Visitation for Donna will be on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 413 E. Madison St., Waterloo, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Burial will take place at Washington Cemetery, town of Portland. The family is asking those in attendance to wear a mask if possible.

If desired, memorials in Donna's name may be directed to the St. Stephen's Building Fund or to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

