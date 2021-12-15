Klann, Donna M.

MAYVILLE - Donna M. Klann, age 86, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

A private family service is being planned for the spring of 2022.

Donna was born the daughter of Lester J. and Amanda A. (Falk) Engelmann on Feb. 13, 1935, in West Bend. She was a graduate of West Bend High School. While in school, Donna was active in the band program. She played a variety of different instruments, the bassoon being her favorite. She was also chosen to be a drum majorette. Donna was united in marriage to Kenneth Klann on July 10, 1970. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed gardening, cooking, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy and other game shows that challenged her mind. She mad a variety of crafts throughout the years: afghans, Christmas decorations, and embroidery/stitchery projects. Donna loved the holidays and would decorate the inside of her home for each one; Christmas was her favorite. Even as her health started to decline, she still decorated her home for family to enjoy, including herself. She was an inspiration to the family and was always there for us. She lived life to the fullest!

Family was important to Donna, and she cherished the time spent with them. She considered her great-grandchildren the biggest loves of her life, but made it clear that she loved all of us very much. Donna was proud of her daughters and their accomplishments. She was particularly proud that they were nurses, because she never had the opportunity to go on to school after high school. Donna's last spoken words were "I love my family."

Donna is survived by her daughters, Jacki E. (Jon) Borst of Mayville and Jeanne K. (Robert) Dernbach of Gilbert, S.C.; her grandchildren, Adam J. (Anneli) Borst, Aaron B. (Barbara Ziegelbauer) Borst, and Pastor Sarah (Pastor Joe) Woodward; her great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "GiGi," Lorna Ruth, Lenny Jon, Lars Roger Borstand, E. Benjamin and Theodore Lucas Woodward; and her bonus great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Annelise Triscari. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; sister, Carol Werner; brother-in-law, Ralph Werner; infant nephew, Jay Scott Werner; and her favorite canine companion, Margaret Susan.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.