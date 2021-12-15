Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Klann
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Klann, Donna M.

MAYVILLE - Donna M. Klann, age 86, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

A private family service is being planned for the spring of 2022.

Donna was born the daughter of Lester J. and Amanda A. (Falk) Engelmann on Feb. 13, 1935, in West Bend. She was a graduate of West Bend High School. While in school, Donna was active in the band program. She played a variety of different instruments, the bassoon being her favorite. She was also chosen to be a drum majorette. Donna was united in marriage to Kenneth Klann on July 10, 1970. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed gardening, cooking, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy and other game shows that challenged her mind. She mad a variety of crafts throughout the years: afghans, Christmas decorations, and embroidery/stitchery projects. Donna loved the holidays and would decorate the inside of her home for each one; Christmas was her favorite. Even as her health started to decline, she still decorated her home for family to enjoy, including herself. She was an inspiration to the family and was always there for us. She lived life to the fullest!

Family was important to Donna, and she cherished the time spent with them. She considered her great-grandchildren the biggest loves of her life, but made it clear that she loved all of us very much. Donna was proud of her daughters and their accomplishments. She was particularly proud that they were nurses, because she never had the opportunity to go on to school after high school. Donna's last spoken words were "I love my family."

Donna is survived by her daughters, Jacki E. (Jon) Borst of Mayville and Jeanne K. (Robert) Dernbach of Gilbert, S.C.; her grandchildren, Adam J. (Anneli) Borst, Aaron B. (Barbara Ziegelbauer) Borst, and Pastor Sarah (Pastor Joe) Woodward; her great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "GiGi," Lorna Ruth, Lenny Jon, Lars Roger Borstand, E. Benjamin and Theodore Lucas Woodward; and her bonus great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Annelise Triscari. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; sister, Carol Werner; brother-in-law, Ralph Werner; infant nephew, Jay Scott Werner; and her favorite canine companion, Margaret Susan.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Donna was a joy to work with at TAB Products in Mayville. She will be missed. Our sympathy to the family.
Russ and Beth (Brummond) Badder
Coworker
December 14, 2021
My deepest condolences goes out to your families. May Donna memories live on in the people she met over the years.
Catharine Van Dorn
Family Friend
December 14, 2021
My heart is heavy for all of you, loosing her is a tough one as she brought so much happiness to whoever she was with. Mandy and I just adored her, such a fun person, easy to love!! Please accept our condolences.
Noreen Bertolino
Friend
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results