Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Smith, Donna

WAUPUN - Donna Smith, 85, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living.

Donna was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Chicago, to George and Helen (Van Beek) Spoolstra. Donna graduated from Chicago Christian High School. On June 22, 1956, she married Ronald Smith at First Christian Reformed Church in Roseland. The couple moved to Waupun in 1968, where they bought the Dodge dealership and worked together. In 1970 Donna bought the Sears store in Waupun and owned and operated it for 10 years. Then Donna traveled with Ron for his job until 1990, when they moved back to Waupun. She worked for The Christian Home until 2004. Donna enjoyed working at Bargain's Galore, spending time on the lake, but most of all spending time with her family. Donna was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Linda (Mike) Swiney of Fox Lake; her son, Loren (Pam) Smith of Waupun; five grandchildren, Marisa (Kyle) Van Baren, Chera (Tony) Koss, Bethany (Andrew) Rosenthal, Ben (Sarah) Smith, and Jacob Smith; 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Clyde (Ellen) Spoolstra; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Smith, on March 4, 2020; and son-in-law, Bill Knueppel, in 2012.

Funeral services for Donna Smith will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with the Rev. Jeff Brower officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.