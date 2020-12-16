Smith, Donna

WAUPUN - Donna Smith, 85, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living.

Donna was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Chicago, to George and Helen (Van Beek) Spoolstra. Donna graduated from Chicago Christian High School. On June 22, 1956, she married Ronald Smith at First Christian Reformed Church in Roseland. The couple moved to Waupun in 1968, where they bought the Dodge dealership and worked together. In 1970 Donna bought the Sears store in Waupun and owned and operated it for 10 years. Then Donna traveled with Ron for his job until 1990, when they moved back to Waupun. She worked for The Christian Home until 2004. Donna enjoyed working at Bargain's Galore, spending time on the lake, but most of all spending time with her family. Donna was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Linda (Mike) Swiney of Fox Lake; her son, Loren (Pam) Smith of Waupun; five grandchildren, Marisa (Kyle) Van Baren, Chera (Tony) Koss, Bethany (Andrew) Rosenthal, Ben (Sarah) Smith, and Jacob Smith; 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Clyde (Ellen) Spoolstra; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Smith, on March 4, 2020; and son-in-law, Bill Knueppel, in 2012.

Funeral services for Donna Smith will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with the Rev. Jeff Brower officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.