Baumann, DonnaMae A. (Steger)

MAYVILLE - After almost five years of valiantly fighting duodenal adenocarcinoma, DonnaMae A. Baumann, 70, of Mayville, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, while holding the hand of her soulmate, Glenn.

DonnaMae was born the daughter of Jerome and LaVerna (Krueger) Steger on Dec. 28, 1950, at the family homestead in Mayville, Wis. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Glenn Baumann, on Oct. 14, 1967, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

DonnaMae lived life to the fullest, and her greatest loves were her family and her faith. She attended Mayville High School, where she met and married her one true love, Glenn, and she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for all of her married life. DonnaMae worked hard to provide for her family, working full-time at John Deere Inc. before retiring after 30 years of faithful service as an assembler. During this time, she also worked meticulously alongside Glenn to make their automotive and towing venture, Glenn's Service, a valued Mayville business for many years. DonnaMae further worked hard to help each of her children with their own ventures through life, always sharing her vast business knowledge and experiences.

Her love of adventure provided many exciting times with her family. In her younger years, she was a member of the Horicon Marsh Snowmobile Club and loved to go trail riding in the winter. She decided to again enter the man's world, becoming the first female racer at Beaver Dam Raceway; she then raced for many years at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in the summer. After retirement, DonnaMae spent summers enjoying their '57 Chevy at car shows, local cruises, and traveling the USA on the annual Hot Rod Power Tour. She was a longtime member of the Horicon Marsh Classic Car Club and served as the club secretary for several years. She also loved taking mini gambling vacations with Glenn-and boy was she a Blackjack playing aficionado!

DonnaMae always had a fondness of frogs, particularly stuffed ones that played music. Her leap of faith to Heaven was sure to be filled with healing, music, peace and the warm welcome of God, her Father.

DonnaMae is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Glenn R. Baumann of Mayville; her three children, Pamela (Alan) Marquardt, Daniel (Becky Fink) Baumann, and Sandra (David) DeByl; her four grandchildren, Jordan (China Applebee) Marquardt, Dr. Alysa Baumann, John DeByl and Jack DeByl; her siblings, Jerome (Margie) Steger, LuAnn Ripple, Ron (Kathleen) Steger, Dennis (Catherine) Steger, Judy Kaiser, Roger Steger, Darwin (Sheila) Steger, Cynthia (Wayne) Zastrow, Kevin (Debbie) Steger, and Brenda Steger; and sister-in-law, Diane Steger.

DonnaMae was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Steger; brother-in-law, Kurt Kaiser; and nephew, Nicholas Steger.

A visitation for DonnaMae will take place at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Mayville, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Ken Schaub officiating, followed by a committal service at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

The Koepsell Funeral Home of Mayville is assisting the family with all arrangements.