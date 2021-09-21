Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Bolgrihn
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Bolgrihn, Doris Marie

WYOCENA - Doris Marie Bolgrihn, age 95, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.

A Memorial gathering will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. A short service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sandy Nuernberg officiating. A private graveside service was previously held at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial Gathering
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Sep
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.