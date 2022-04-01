Doris E. Leistico

July 13, 1927 - March 30, 2022

Doris E. Leistico, age 94, of Lowell, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

The visitation will be at St. John's Lutheran Church Salem-Lowell Campus in Lowell on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The funeral service will follow at church on Saturday at 12:00 noon with Rev. David Brandt officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery.

Doris Elaine Harder was born on July 13, 1927 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Max and Martha (Gardner) Harder. On January 27, 1945, she married Robert G. Leistico at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell. They were blessed with four children and they raised their family on their dairy farm in the Lowell Township. As the kids got older, Doris worked as a nurse's aide for many years at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau; she enjoyed taking care of the residents there. Doris was a long-time member of Salem Lutheran Church and assisted with cleaning and painting. She was also a member of the Salem Lutheran Ladies Aide. Doris was a member of the Lowell VFW Auxiliary Post #9392 and some of her fondest memories were of carrying the flag at the many local parades. She enjoyed fishing, especially at Crystal Lake in Lodi, and she loved gardening. Doris was a Packer fan and loved playing football pools, as well as BINGO at the manor. She will be greatly missed.

Doris is survived by her children: Sandra (George) Kohn of Madison, Ken (Pam) Leistico of Reeseville, Susan (Dennis) Kohn of Reeseville, and Robert (Mary) Leistico of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Paul Kohn (Victoria Metz), Randy (Tanya) Kohn, Tracey (Ryan) Ewing, Kenny (Erin) Smythe-Leistico, Jenny (Matt) Powell, Tammy (Matt) Yuenger, Michael (Kierstin) Kohn, and Daniel Leistico; great-grandchildren: Savannah, Lexi, and Nikkia Kohn, Kaitlynn and Kelsey Neuman, Arabella and Eli Smythe-Leistico and Emerson Powell, Taylor (Jarrett) Beal, Ashley (Joey) Hodiewicz, Zach Yuenger (Cassidy Ewert) and Isaiah Yuenger, Hunter, Mallory, Noah and Brady Kohn; one great-great-granddaughter, Kenzlely Beal; sister-in-law, Lorraine Leistico of Beaver Dam; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother; and five sisters.

The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Hillside Manor for making her at home the past several years. Also, to the doctors and staff at Marshfield Medical Center for the exceptional care that was given. Thank you as well, to the pastors from St. Stephen's, St. John's and Good Shephard for always giving her comfort with God's word.

Memorials may be made in Doris E. Leistico's name to St. Johns Lutheran Church Salem-Lowell Campus or to Hillside Manor Activities Department.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.