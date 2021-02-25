Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Monson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Monson, Doris H.

PORTAGE - Doris H. Monson, long-time Portage resident, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Long Grove, Ill.

Doris was born in Portage on July 13, 1928, to Carl and Helen (Theil) Scherbert. She married William "Bill" Monson on Dec. 26, 1949, in Portage. Bill died on May 23, 2011. Bill and Doris lived in Elgin, Ill., from 1953 to 1992, and then returned to Portage, where they were active members of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Doris graduated from Columbus Normal after high school and then taught in a one-room school in rural Columbia County for two years. She later worked as a teacher's aide for the Elgin Public Schools.

Doris is survived by one son, Tom (Linda) Monson of Palatine, Ill. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Tracy Monson (Neil Gorman) of Palatine and Andrew Monson (Amanda de la Guardia) of Chicago; and two great-grandsons, Walden and Argo Gorman. Other survivors include cousin, Florence Lloyd of Tomah; brother-in-law, John Monson of Troy, Mich.; and nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marian Robinson of Portage.

Burial will be private. Memorials can be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church of Portage.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Doris was a special caring friend. Our deepest sympathies to Tom and family.
Dennis & Karen Riewe
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results