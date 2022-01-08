Paske, Doris May

PORTAGE – Doris May Paske, age 92, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was born on Oct. 7, 1929, in Portage, the daughter of George and Cora (Astle) Krueger. She graduated from Poynette High School. Doris was married to Herman Paske in Portage on Sept. 20, 1952. Together they owned and operated Hermies Haven in Caledonia. Doris also worked at Rayovac in Portage and retired after 17 years. She was the caregiver of the family, but especially loved taking care of her grandchildren. Doris' Friday hair appointments with the girls at Precision Hair Design were special to her. Everyone who saw her complimented her hair, which was the one thing she did for herself. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

She is survived by her children, Roland (Helen) Paske, Missouri, Merell Paske, Kim (Steve) Burrows, and Rona (Jim) Cross; her daughter-in-law, Julie (Tom) McTier, all of Portage; her grandchildren, Lori (James) Nickol, Brian (Chrissy) Paske, Matt (Kara) Paske, Chelsea Hill, Jimmy Hill, James (Mady) Cross, Josh (Sara) Cross, Amanda Pete, Briana Burrows, Logan Burrows, Brady Paske, Karli Paske, Kyle McTier and McKayla McTier; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman; her son, Kyle; her brothers, Norman and George Krueger; her sisters, Elatha Kowalke, Betty Prucha, Ella Krier, and Francis Bartholomew; and many in-laws of the Paskes.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, with Chaplain David Borton officiating. Inurnment will be private at a future date in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Caledonia Township. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to the staff at Hamilton Park Place and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care they gave to Doris.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.