Randell, Doris Ann (Caviezel)

WISCONSIN DELLS - Doris Ann (Caviezel) Randell, age 85, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov, 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery in Somers, Wis., with the Rev. Matt Gehrke of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Doris was born Dec. 3, 1934, in Somers, Wis., the daughter of Edward Sr. and Anna (Greening) Caviezel. She married John Allen Randell in March of 1955. Doris worked and retired from the Gas/Electric Company. She was active and a big part in the American Legion, VFW, Quilter's club and Dell Prairie Homemakers. Doris loved animals, gardening, cooking, crafting, quilting and being involved with helping the community and church when needed.

Doris is survived by her sons, Edward (Kathy) Randell of North Carolina, Wis., and Lawrence (Nancy) Randell of Kenosha, Wis.; a daughter, Cynthia Schnaare of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; brother, George (Marilyn) Caviezel of Kenosha, Wis.; six grandchildren, Heather, Christopher, Dawn, Jacob Randell, Jarrett and Brian Schnaare; and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and son, John Timothy.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

