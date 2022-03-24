Doris A. Southworth

April 8, 1923 - March 20, 2022

NEW LISBON - Doris A. Southworth, age 98, of New Lisbon, WI., passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston. Doris was the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Fuss) Blank and was born on April 8, 1923, in Lyndon Station, WI.

Doris was united in marriage to Harold F. "Haddy" Southworth on August 1, 1941, in Kahoka, MO. They were married for 66 years, Haddy preceded her in death May 26, 2008. To this union four children were born, Karen, Kenneth, Harley, and Larry.

Doris worked as a Beautician for over 40 years in New Lisbon until she retired. During her retirement she went back to work as a beautician for Fairview Nursing Home. Doris was a member of the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon since 1941. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary. In her younger years Doris loved bowling, and she bowled in many tournaments locally and around the country. Doris enjoyed going to the Casino. She was an excellent gardener, an avid reader, and loved being a wife and mother.

Doris is survived by her daughter Karen Hansen of Little Chute, WI, and by three sons: Kenneth (Lavone) Southworth of New Lisbon, Harley "Tuffy" (Sandra) Southworth of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and Larry "Squeak" Southworth of Kendall, WI, and seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son-in-law Eugene Hansen, two brothers and five sisters.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday March 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) New Lisbon with Rev. Jim Appel presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday from noon until the 2:00 p.m. time of service. A family burial will take place on Monday in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com