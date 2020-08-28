Beier, Dorothy T.

BEAVER DAM - Dorothy T. Beier, 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born the daughter of Robert J. and Irene (Bachhuber) Duffy on Oct. 3, 1930, in Watertown. She was married to Jerome A. "Jerry" Beier on Sept. 14, 1974.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Karen Schaefer, Patrick O'Connor, Gail Montressor, and Kay Evraets; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome, in 2019; and her daughter, Penni Selck.

At this time, no services are scheduled for Dorothy.

Dorothy's family would like to extend a special thank you to Visiting Angels and Hillside Hospice for all their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hillside Hospice and Homecare of Beaver Dam.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.