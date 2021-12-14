Menu
Dorothy Danube
1918 - 2021
BORN
1918
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Danube, Dorothy (Weirich)

BARABOO - Dorothy Danube (Weirich) was born in 1918 and died at the age of 103 at her home on Dec. 10, 2021 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Henry Weirich and Anna (Herr) Weirich and the wife of John Danube (d. 1978). She was born in Merrimac at her family's farm, which was close to the Pioneer Cemetery on what became the Badger Army Ammunition Plant. She went to Kerns Corner School and graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1936. When the family was displaced, they moved to Wisconsin Dells in 1941 and finally settled to Baraboo in 1945. In 1943 she attended the Vogue School of Fashion Art in Chicago to study fashion design. Dorothy loved cooking, baking (especially pies and cookies), and gardening (particularly rescuing spider plant babies); to pick and crack hickory nuts; picking berries; and sewing her own clothes. Like her sons, she had a sweet tooth, loved chocolate, and was always snacking on treats. Her family was always grateful for her kindness and her ready smile as well as her experimentation in the kitchen and willingness to try just about anything.

Dorothy is survived by three sons and a daughter, Ted (wife Louy), Tom (wife Cathi), Tim (wife Derena), Virginia (husband Jim); four grandchildren, Cinnamon (partner Matthew), Shana (husband Billy), Hannah (husband Daniel), and Hope (husband Brian); and six great-grandchildren.

We would like to express our gratitude to so many special friends who helped her over the years, but especially to the Marty and Katy Edderer family who did so much for her and were the best neighbors anyone could have, Andy and Sandy Haskins, Tom and Gina Peterson, Tom and Lila Pollard, the staff from Bright Star, Dr. Lownik, the staff from the SSM Health Clinic and Hospital, and the St. Croix Hospice staff who were so very invaluable as support in the end.

The family will hold a private burial service in Dec. 2021 but will hold a celebration of life for all who wish to attend in summer 2022 (date and time TBD). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sauk County Humane Society or The Salvation Army. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tim, I just learned that your dear mother passed away. You have my families deepest sympathies. May her Memory be Eternal.
Louis Pappas
Friend
December 21, 2021
Ted, my sympathy to you and Louy at this time. I hope to see you and give hugs at Mom's celebration of life next summer.
Bob Weiss
Friend
December 20, 2021
My sympathies for the loss of your mother. May her memory be eternal.
Louis Pappas
December 16, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Baraboo's matriarch. Looking forward seeing everyone at Dorothy's celebration of life next summer.
Eric Bjornsen
Family
December 16, 2021
Tim, Hannah and Hope. Thinking of you and your family. May G-d bless all of you.
Sharon Pelc
December 15, 2021
Your mom will be so missed by us all. She was a beautiful beautiful person. Much love to all of you. God Bless, Marty, Katie, and family
The Ederer family
Friend
December 14, 2021
Hi Ted, So sorry to hear about your mom. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Take care, Ritz
Thomas W Ritzenthaler
December 14, 2021
