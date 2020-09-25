Dutzle, Dorothy J.

EAU CLAIRE - Dorothy J. Dutzle, age 88, of Eau Claire, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

A Private Funeral service will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Withee. The Rev. Josh Toufar will officiate. The Maurina Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.

Dorothy was born on Jan. 1, 1932 in Clark County, the daughter of Orville and Marie (Owens) Radley. She married Earl G. Cornwell on Jan. 17, 1953 in Rockfield, Ill. After the death of her first husband, Dorothy married Emanuel "Bud" Arnold Dutzle on April 27, 1963 in Beaver Dam. They lived in the Horicon area for over 40 years. She moved to Waupaca in 2001 to be with her husband who was a member of the Veterans Home in King. After the passing of her husband, Dorothy moved in 2010 to the Eau Claire area where she resided at Good Shepherd Senior Living.

Dorothy graduated from Loyal High School in 1949 as the Valedictorian of her class. She worked as a secretary in the Civil Service, taught cake decorating at Moraine Park Technical Institute of Beaver Dam. Dorothy was a cake decorator and deli manager of Mountains Piggly Wiggly of Juneau. She was an avid volunteer in her church and community. Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Women's organization for over 35 years, a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary. She also volunteered in the Dodge County Nutrition (Meals on Wheels Program) along with transporting patients to medical appointments. While living in Waupaca, Dorothy volunteered over 101,000 hours at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.

Dorothy is survived by two children: Gail (Randy) Arndt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Dean (Lesley) Dutzle of Elk Mound; daughter-in-law, Lisa Cornwell; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters: Betty Carey of Oceanside, Calif., Jeanette Ewert of Germantown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Earl Cornwell in 1961 and Emanuel "Bud" in 2004 and her son, Ivan Cornwell in 2017.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com