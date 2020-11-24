Eickelman, Dorothy E.

COLUMBUS--Dorothy E. Eickelman, age 95 passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born in Lincoln, NE on May 22, 1925 to Fred and Mollie (Schenamen) Dahlinger. In 1929, the family moved from Nebraska to Belle Fourche, SD. About two years later, they moved to a farm near Vale, SD. Her first six years of elementary school were at Vale. She finished eighth grade in a country school. In May, 1943 she graduated from the Newell High School, Newell, South Dakota. After high school, she went to Los Angeles, CA where she was employed at a defense plant, operating a machine making parts for airplanes. Following the war, she returned to Newell and accepted a position at the First National Bank of the Black hills. On October 7, 1945, she was married to Douglas Eickelman, then serving in the U. S. Navy. She continued to work at the bank another four years. After retiring, a son Bob was born in December, 1951 at which time she became a loving mother and wife until he graduated from high school. Sewing was particularly enjoyed by Dorothy. She made most of her own clothes and used her electric sewing machine to turn out wearing apparel as gifts to relatives and friends. In addition she served as a Boy Scout den mother, president of the PTA, active in church affairs including teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir while a faithful member of the Columbus United Methodist Church. During June, 1965, the family moved to Columbus where Doug accepted a manager position at Columbus Rural Electric Cooperative. Dorothy served as a member and past president of the Columbus Women's Club, member and past president of the Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary and has served as a volunteer since moving to Columbus. She worked at the Columbus Elementary School from 1969 to 1987 as an aide. Survivors include her son, Bob (Tami) of Columbus; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother Robert Dahlinger and two sisters Betty Dumler and Florence Rhoades. Inurnment will be in the Newell Cemetery, Newell, South Dakota. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus United Methodist Church or Prairie Ridge Health Foundation. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

