Dorothy "Dottie" Freed
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roseberry's Funeral Home - Friendship/Adams Co.
512 Main St
Friendship, WI

Freed, Dorothy Alberta "Dottie"

BARABOO - Dorothy Alberta "Dottie" Freed, age 80, of Baraboo, Wis., died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis.

Dorothy was born Sept. 1, 1941, in New London, Wis., to Albert Herman Radtke and Doris Anna (Dye) Radtke. She attended school at Adams-Friendship High School, graduating in the class of '59. Later that year she married Leland Earl Freed on Dec. 5, 1959, in Reno, Nev., and began her crusade as the wife and home-maker of a career sailor.

After more than 20 years of travel across the nation and the birth of five boys, they settled in Edgerton, Wis. She made many lifelong friends there and in nearby Janesville. In later years, after the death of Lee, she moved to Baraboo, Wis. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and survived her legacy of dozens of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings and extended family members.

A celebration of life for Dottie will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at noon at the Lounge1848 in Edgerton, Wis. See www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information. Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Lounge1848
Edgerton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Roseberry's Funeral Home - Friendship/Adams Co.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
