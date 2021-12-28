Leake, Dorothy Ann (Petzke)

BARABOO - Dorothy Ann (Petzke) Leake, age 88, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. She was born April 21, 1933, in Wisconsin, to parents, Fredrick and Anna Petzke.

She was married to Robert Leake in 1953. She worked for Habitat for Humanity for three years and was a factory worker for many years. She loved puzzle books and being at home with her family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Gordon; her parents; and several siblings.

She is survived by her children, Edward (Pam) Leake and Tina Leake; friend, Mitzy Plemon; as well as several siblings.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.