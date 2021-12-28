Menu
Dorothy Leake
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Leake, Dorothy Ann (Petzke)

BARABOO - Dorothy Ann (Petzke) Leake, age 88, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. She was born April 21, 1933, in Wisconsin, to parents, Fredrick and Anna Petzke.

She was married to Robert Leake in 1953. She worked for Habitat for Humanity for three years and was a factory worker for many years. She loved puzzle books and being at home with her family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Gordon; her parents; and several siblings.

She is survived by her children, Edward (Pam) Leake and Tina Leake; friend, Mitzy Plemon; as well as several siblings.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about your mom I didn't know your dad had passed also. I think of you all often I have many fond memories of the trailer park. Sending prayers and hugs
Doreen Thomas Latham
Friend
March 14, 2022
We were neighbor's of the Petzke family. Former name Bruckert, went to school together at Valley School and High School. My sincere condolences to your family. Memorial service later, if private I understand.
Adele Schara
January 11, 2022
So sorry Dorothy family. We had many good times together at Petzke Reunions. A kind, gentle person, hard worker. Cousins we are. Miss her and brother Earl and Leon too. God Bless.
Donna M. Petzke Wiessinger
Family
December 28, 2021
