Dorothy C. Pokrywka
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
Dorothy C. Pokrywka

Jan. 28, 1933 - April 18, 2022

CAMPTON HILLS, IL / BRIGGSVILLE - Dorothy C. Pokrywka, age 89, of Briggsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Campton Hills, IL.

Dorothy was born on January 28, 1933, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of August and Ann (Corso) Felish. She was married to August G. Pokrywka, who preceded her in death in 2009. Dorothy loved being a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Sam Pokrywka; her daughter, Mary Ann (Andre) Bukowski; grandchildren: Brooke (Sean) Cooper, Nicholas (Yuuri) Bukowski, Philip (Rose) Bukowski, Elise Pokrywka, and Ryan (Eileen) Pokrywka; great-granddaughter, Callie Pokrywka; other relatives, and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, several brothers and sisters and her son, Kevin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday at the church.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
Briggsville, WI
Apr
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
Briggsville, WI
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
