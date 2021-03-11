Menu
Dorothy Wiese
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Wiese, Dorothy

JANESVILLE - Dorothy Wiese, age 85, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.

Dorothy was born on May 18, 1935, in Baraboo, the oldest daughter of Floyd and Dorothy (Reed) Borkenhagen. On Feb. 16, 1957, she married Dean R. Wiese in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 1980.

Survivors include her three children, Edward (Nadine) Wiese, Susan (Randall) Carter, and Deanne (Richard) Kempa; six grandchildren, Erika and Monika Wiese, Jordan, Brandon, Melissa and Kelsey Kempa; great-granddaughter, Lana Bauer; three sisters, Joanne (Ralph) Breunig, Shirley and Julie Belter; two brothers, James (Laura) Borkenhagen and Gary (Bernadette) Borkenhagen; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three sisters, Ethel Hill, Carol Levesque, and Lois Borkenhagen; and a brother, Bill Borkenhagen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12 at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, Baraboo, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Heart Association, heart.org, or Dementia Society of America, dementiasocietyofamerica.org.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St, Baraboo, WI
Mar
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St, Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I offer my sympathies and prayers in your loss. Dorothy was a friend of my late mother, Doris Rohde, and worked many years with her at Industrial Coils in Baraboo.
Marilyn Rohde
March 28, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Many prayers going up for Dorothy and the family at this time. God be with you all.
Sally Cunningham
March 11, 2021
Sorry for you loss.
Fay Alu
March 11, 2021
