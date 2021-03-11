Wiese, Dorothy

JANESVILLE - Dorothy Wiese, age 85, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.

Dorothy was born on May 18, 1935, in Baraboo, the oldest daughter of Floyd and Dorothy (Reed) Borkenhagen. On Feb. 16, 1957, she married Dean R. Wiese in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 1980.

Survivors include her three children, Edward (Nadine) Wiese, Susan (Randall) Carter, and Deanne (Richard) Kempa; six grandchildren, Erika and Monika Wiese, Jordan, Brandon, Melissa and Kelsey Kempa; great-granddaughter, Lana Bauer; three sisters, Joanne (Ralph) Breunig, Shirley and Julie Belter; two brothers, James (Laura) Borkenhagen and Gary (Bernadette) Borkenhagen; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three sisters, Ethel Hill, Carol Levesque, and Lois Borkenhagen; and a brother, Bill Borkenhagen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12 at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, Baraboo, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Heart Association, heart.org, or Dementia Society of America, dementiasocietyofamerica.org.