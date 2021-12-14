Menu
Doug Forbush
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Forbush, Doug Pat

BARABOO - Doug Pat Forbush, age 72, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home. Doug, son of Douglas and Ruth (Snyder) Forbush, was born May 14, 1949, in Milwaukee. He was a graduate of Menomonee Falls High School, Class of 1967. Doug furthered his education by obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Doug proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, having served for over 31 years in both Active Duty/Regular Army and the Reserves, with duty locations in Korea, Vietnam, and CONUS. He was employed by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1985 until his retirement in 2005. On April 12, 2013, he was united in marriage to Marlene Stanley in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion, and National Rifle Association, life member. In his free time Doug enjoyed traveling both in the U.S. and worldwide, reading, guns and shooting, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He had a lifelong interest with continued activity in mathematics and was previously heavily involved in motorcycles and riding, as well as homebrewing.

Survivors include his loving wife, Marlene; children, Douglas (Gina) Forbush and Dianne (Larry Battersby) Forbush; stepchildren, Christina (Gabriel) Bucio and William Humbles; six grandchildren; his sister, Helen (James) Thompson; the mother of his children, Vicki McGuire; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Harland (Janice) Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME at 10 a.m. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., as well as from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday. Burial will follow at the Oxford Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org).


Published by WiscNews.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI
Dec
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI
Dec
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy. The last time we saw you both was at Doug's mothbeautiful celebration of life.
Richard & Elinor Graefe
Family
December 18, 2021
Doug P. Forbush was my husband´s Father, our two kids Grandpa, and my Father in Law. He always had a smile on and always had things to teach us. My favorite memory is when he and Marlene were at our house playing "run hugs" on the floor with our two kids. So fun, constant laughter. The kids made up a game where they run really fast and with all their strength run into him while he was sitting on the floor, The goal was to push him all the way down. Doug P. Forbush was very strong, so he rarely got pushed back. Then they all made xmas cookies together! Great memories!
Gina Forbush
Family
December 18, 2021
Marlene- Please know we are thinking about you in this difficult time. Please hold memories of Doug close to your heart.
Christy Scharping
December 17, 2021
My Sincere Condolences to my good friend Marlene and Dougs family.. Always enjoyed chatting with Doug and going to Irish breakfasts on St Paddy's Day.. May you Rest in Peace
Margaret Barker
Friend
December 14, 2021
