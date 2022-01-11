Hare, Douglas E.

PARDEEVILLE - Douglas E. Hare age 79 of Pardeeville passed on to his eternal home peacefully Jan. 5, 2022. Doug was born Dec. 21, 1942 to Elmer and Lila (Cuff) Hare.

He attended grade school at Belfountain School and graduated in 1961 from Pardeeville High School. He met the love of his life Joyce (Keith) in High School and they were united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1963 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Doug learned the plastering trade by working for Killoran Plastering. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to start Hare Construction where he built and plastered homes for many years. Doug was also employed by the Pardeeville Area School District as a High School Custodian and retired from the Pardeeville Post Office where he served people by delivering their mail as a Rural Letter Carrier.

Doug had deep roots for his community and showed it by serving as a former Village President and Board Member, 4th of July Parade Marshal, being active in the Lions Club, Curling Club, PABA, Columbia County Historical Society, Second Harvest Food Bank, Hosting exchange students, conducting cemetery maintenance, Watermelon Squares Square Dance Club and much more. Doug enjoyed snow plowing for the neighbors, playing Santa to the children at Christmas and doing things that would bring joy to others. Doug truly lived life with a servant's heart – "Do unto others as you would have done unto you."

Doug received many awards throughout his life but the most humbling one was "The Everyday Hero Award" where a postage stamp was created, and people were honored. His co-workers nominated him for his heroic actions for saving a young man's life while he was on his mail route one day. Doug always said that God just placed him there at the right time. Doug lived his faith in Jesus daily. He believed that God would provide in every situation, and he wasn't afraid to share his faith with others. Doug was the Chairman of the Board at the Pardeeville United Methodist Church and was the face behind the scenes making sure everything ran smoothly. Doug's smile greeted many youth through the years at youth group. Doug loved his family and traveling with his wife Joyce, children, and grandchildren. He was affectionately known as PAPA to his great-grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to be part of their lives. He loved sharing "campfires" on the driveway, ice-cream, birthday parties, baseball, football & volleyball, concerts, and so much more. He was the grandpa that was present in his family's lives. Doug's adventurous spirit led him to skydive with family for his 65th birthday. Everyone knew Doug loved a project and loved to help others. The family is keeping this spirit of giving to others alive and will be establishing a non-profit called "Doug's Project" so help for projects can continue to bless the people of this community.

Doug is survived by the love of his life Joyce; two children, daughter, Beth (Dan) Gallagher and son, David (Jennifer) Hare; seven grandchildren, Katie (Ben) Walker, Daniel (Krista) Gallagher, Elizabeth (Daniel) Meyer, David (Kristen) Gallagher, Emily (Keith) Desjarlais, Nathan (Zoe) Hare, and Olivia Hare; six great-grandchildren, Indiana & Gemma Desjarlais, Natalie & Leo Gallagher, Averleigh & Lachlan Walker; sisters, Theora Utke & Eleanor Mueller; brother Lester (Betty) Hare; sister-in-law Eulaine Kohlman; many nieces and nephews of whom he loved them all. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and many other relatives he held near.

If you knew Doug for a minute you knew his generous heart. There will be a huge hole in our town and family but Doug/Dad would want us each to be good to others, be kind to everyone and give a helping hand whenever you can. There is a hole earthside but may we all remember Psalms 116:15 "precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of your saints," you are home with Jesus, until we see you again in heaven we will carry on your legacy. Love your family.

A celebration of Doug's life will be held later this spring. Memorials can be made to the family and will be dispersed to Doug's favorite "projects." Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.