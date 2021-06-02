Menu
Douglas Jones
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Jones, Douglas Wayne

BEAVER DAM - Douglas Wayne Jones entered his eternal resting place on May 21, 2021, after suffering complications of the coronavirus.

Born Sept. 30, 1947, he was the son of Wayne Jones and Alner (Forseth) Jones Martin. He attended elementary schools in rural Iowa County and graduated from River Valley High School, Spring Green, Wis. He went on to graduate from UW-Stout before embarking on a successful career in finance management and, most recently, as a manager for Edward Jones Investments.

He married Virginia Kalous on June 8, 1992. They enjoyed their beautiful home, gardening, birdwatching, and taking care of wild critters who frequented their yard. Doug and Ginny were active members of Harvest Church, Beaver Dam.

Surviving Doug are his wife; and sisters, Diane (Rowland) Randall, Marshall, Wis., Linda Bauer, Prairie du Sac, Wis., Deborah (Tom) Massey, Nalcrest, Fla., and Jean Stolsmark, Ocala, Fla. He is further survived by nieces, Shannan, Erin, Tawnya, Karla, and Shawna; and nephews, Bradley, Shane and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; stepfather, Bernard Martin; mother- and father-in-law; and loyal companion dog, Mickey.

Douglas will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul, who shared his love of God with everyone he knew. In keeping with Doug's wishes, private graveside services will be held.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.

www.KoepsellFH.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ginny: We were saddened to hear of Dougs passing. We have so many fond memories of time spent with both of you. We wish you the very best. Dane & Janice
Dane & Janice Hopfensperger
July 1, 2021
Ginny, We are so saddened with this news. We hope to be in touch soon. Doug would consider his move to be a joy, however. What a blessing he has been to us. Peace and Yellow Rocks from your square dancing friends.
Janet & Gary Willard
June 4, 2021
