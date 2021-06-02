Jones, Douglas Wayne

BEAVER DAM - Douglas Wayne Jones entered his eternal resting place on May 21, 2021, after suffering complications of the coronavirus.

Born Sept. 30, 1947, he was the son of Wayne Jones and Alner (Forseth) Jones Martin. He attended elementary schools in rural Iowa County and graduated from River Valley High School, Spring Green, Wis. He went on to graduate from UW-Stout before embarking on a successful career in finance management and, most recently, as a manager for Edward Jones Investments.

He married Virginia Kalous on June 8, 1992. They enjoyed their beautiful home, gardening, birdwatching, and taking care of wild critters who frequented their yard. Doug and Ginny were active members of Harvest Church, Beaver Dam.

Surviving Doug are his wife; and sisters, Diane (Rowland) Randall, Marshall, Wis., Linda Bauer, Prairie du Sac, Wis., Deborah (Tom) Massey, Nalcrest, Fla., and Jean Stolsmark, Ocala, Fla. He is further survived by nieces, Shannan, Erin, Tawnya, Karla, and Shawna; and nephews, Bradley, Shane and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; stepfather, Bernard Martin; mother- and father-in-law; and loyal companion dog, Mickey.

Douglas will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul, who shared his love of God with everyone he knew. In keeping with Doug's wishes, private graveside services will be held.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.

