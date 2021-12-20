Seib, Douglas C. "Doug"

HAMPDEN - Douglas C. "Doug" Seib, 68, was called to his eternal home surrounded by his family on Dec. 6, 2021. Doug was born March 20, 1953, in Columbus, Wis., to Richard and Barbara Ann "Polly" (Weisman) Seib. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1972, and married his high school sweetheart, Celia Mae Reindl, on May 3, 1975. He graduated from Moraine Park Technical Institute in 1974 with a degree in agricultural mechanics.

Doug "Mr. Fix It" started his career as a mechanic at Hanley's Implement in Sun Prairie, Wis., and retired from Mid-State Power and Equipment in Columbus, Wis. He retired after 47 years of turning wrenches and became legendary for being able to work on all types of equipment. He continued his passion of working on equipment projects in his shop at home after retirement.

Doug was an avid hunter, outdoors man, family man, and active member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie, Wis. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and share his wealth of experience and knowledge to anyone who asked. He will be missed by many and forever remembered.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Mae, of 46 years; and six daughters who blessed him with six sons-in-law: Anna (Keith) Schultz, Columbus, Wis., Bridget (Jason) Doughty, San Antonio, Texas, Kathleen "Katie" (Arnie Jr.) Griepentrog, Pardeeville, Wis., Carissa (Jesse) Merfeld, Columbus, Wis., MaryBeth (Matt) Wohlrabe, Menasha, Wis., and Emily (Zach) Pigorsch, Franklin, Wis. Doug was a proud father of his daughters, and he never doubted that the boys would follow. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Hunter (Crystal Burke), Tara, Colten, and Abigail Schultz; Justin, Issac, Kiah, and Tobin Doughty; Oliver, Ella, and Charlie Griepentrog; Pyper, JJ, and Melynda Merfeld; and Fredrick and Haileigh Wohlrabe. He is also survived by his siblings, Delores Schoepp, Sue Wilpolt, Daniel (Sue) Seib, Teresa (Jeff - D.) Williams, Nancy (Pete) Friese, and Tom Seib; in-laws, Julie (Ed) Doucette, Diane Reindl, Vince (Kelly) Reindl, Bill Reindl, Rita (Scott) Gregory, Monica (Bill - D.) Tennie, and Jeff (Marcy) Reindl; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew; his parents; and in-laws, David and Cecilia (O'Connell) Reindl.

Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 10, from 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation continued from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 1 p.m. and a reception following at Rhe Round Table, Sun Prairie, Wis. Interment was at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church Cemetery with a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to any of the following: Relevant Radio, Knights of Columbus Council 1609, and Sacred Hearts School Addition Fund.

Now we all need to find a new mechanic.

