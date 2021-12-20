Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas "Doug" Seib
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sun Prairie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Seib, Douglas C. "Doug"

HAMPDEN - Douglas C. "Doug" Seib, 68, was called to his eternal home surrounded by his family on Dec. 6, 2021. Doug was born March 20, 1953, in Columbus, Wis., to Richard and Barbara Ann "Polly" (Weisman) Seib. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1972, and married his high school sweetheart, Celia Mae Reindl, on May 3, 1975. He graduated from Moraine Park Technical Institute in 1974 with a degree in agricultural mechanics.

Doug "Mr. Fix It" started his career as a mechanic at Hanley's Implement in Sun Prairie, Wis., and retired from Mid-State Power and Equipment in Columbus, Wis. He retired after 47 years of turning wrenches and became legendary for being able to work on all types of equipment. He continued his passion of working on equipment projects in his shop at home after retirement.

Doug was an avid hunter, outdoors man, family man, and active member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie, Wis. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and share his wealth of experience and knowledge to anyone who asked. He will be missed by many and forever remembered.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Mae, of 46 years; and six daughters who blessed him with six sons-in-law: Anna (Keith) Schultz, Columbus, Wis., Bridget (Jason) Doughty, San Antonio, Texas, Kathleen "Katie" (Arnie Jr.) Griepentrog, Pardeeville, Wis., Carissa (Jesse) Merfeld, Columbus, Wis., MaryBeth (Matt) Wohlrabe, Menasha, Wis., and Emily (Zach) Pigorsch, Franklin, Wis. Doug was a proud father of his daughters, and he never doubted that the boys would follow. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Hunter (Crystal Burke), Tara, Colten, and Abigail Schultz; Justin, Issac, Kiah, and Tobin Doughty; Oliver, Ella, and Charlie Griepentrog; Pyper, JJ, and Melynda Merfeld; and Fredrick and Haileigh Wohlrabe. He is also survived by his siblings, Delores Schoepp, Sue Wilpolt, Daniel (Sue) Seib, Teresa (Jeff - D.) Williams, Nancy (Pete) Friese, and Tom Seib; in-laws, Julie (Ed) Doucette, Diane Reindl, Vince (Kelly) Reindl, Bill Reindl, Rita (Scott) Gregory, Monica (Bill - D.) Tennie, and Jeff (Marcy) Reindl; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew; his parents; and in-laws, David and Cecilia (O'Connell) Reindl.

Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 10, from 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation continued from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 1 p.m. and a reception following at Rhe Round Table, Sun Prairie, Wis. Interment was at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church Cemetery with a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to any of the following: Relevant Radio, Knights of Columbus Council 1609, and Sacred Hearts School Addition Fund.

Now we all need to find a new mechanic.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 20, 2021
So sorry Mae. Sounds like you had a wonderful 46 yrs! My house was just a couple of doors down from yours when we were kids on Bird St, and you did the alterations on my wedding dress. I'm glad you have a big family with you at this time.
Karen Duckert Hutson
Other
December 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results