Duane V. Dahm
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Dahm, Duane V.

BEAVER DAM - Duane V. Dahm, age 71, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at his home in Beaver Dam due to heart complications.

Duane was born on May 6, 1950 in Mayville, Wis. to the late Lester and Marion (Sterr) Dahm. After attending Mayville elementary and high schools, he served in the United States Army. Duane attended Moraine Park Technical College where he received a degree in Technology and then went to work at Bauer's TV in Mayville. As technology changed, he went back to Moraine Park and earned a degree in Electronics Engineering. Duane worked at Monarch Range as an Electronics Engineer until they closed. In 1978, he went to work for Dodge County as their first IT Technician and retired in 2008. In retirement, he worked for ABC Cleaning for a short time.

Duane started playing the guitar at a young age and continued throughout his life. He enjoyed playing in bands and in jam sessions around the Mayville, Theresa, and Hartford areas. He enjoyed fixing things and often did computer repair and setup for family and friends.

Survivors include his two sisters, Jeannette Weiss of Eden and Mary Torkelson of Mayville; two nephews, Michael Weiss of Eden and Daniel (Janet) Torkelson of West Bend; other relatives and friends. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Earl; his sister, Beryle; and two brothers-in-law, George Weiss and Ronald Torkelson.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to all
Sonya Lineberger
December 18, 2021
We got to know Dewy, by living kitty corner across the way from him for the last several years.. we always chatted, he would drive past, talk to us, talk to my doggy. he always had info to give, or a funny joke. sadden by your passing.. till we meet again my friend. we salute you!!!
David and Shana Tietz
Neighbor
December 15, 2021
Duane ( Dewy) was a coworker and long time friend. He was a skilled maintenance technician and had a skill for solving difficult maintenance problems. He always had a pun or funny joke ready, and obviously loved to make people laugh. He will be missed
Randy Machkovitz
Friend
December 14, 2021
