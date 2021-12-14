Dahm, Duane V.

BEAVER DAM - Duane V. Dahm, age 71, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at his home in Beaver Dam due to heart complications.

Duane was born on May 6, 1950 in Mayville, Wis. to the late Lester and Marion (Sterr) Dahm. After attending Mayville elementary and high schools, he served in the United States Army. Duane attended Moraine Park Technical College where he received a degree in Technology and then went to work at Bauer's TV in Mayville. As technology changed, he went back to Moraine Park and earned a degree in Electronics Engineering. Duane worked at Monarch Range as an Electronics Engineer until they closed. In 1978, he went to work for Dodge County as their first IT Technician and retired in 2008. In retirement, he worked for ABC Cleaning for a short time.

Duane started playing the guitar at a young age and continued throughout his life. He enjoyed playing in bands and in jam sessions around the Mayville, Theresa, and Hartford areas. He enjoyed fixing things and often did computer repair and setup for family and friends.

Survivors include his two sisters, Jeannette Weiss of Eden and Mary Torkelson of Mayville; two nephews, Michael Weiss of Eden and Daniel (Janet) Torkelson of West Bend; other relatives and friends. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Earl; his sister, Beryle; and two brothers-in-law, George Weiss and Ronald Torkelson.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

