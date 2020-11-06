Stieve, Duane L.

NORTH FREEDOM - Duane L. Stieve, age 88, of North Freedom, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital. Duane, son of Leonard and Agnes (Kluender) Stieve, was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Baraboo. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1950. Duane enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served as Sergeant in the 25th Infantry from July 1950 until his honorable discharge in July 1953. While employed by Imhoff in Madison, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Vertein on Feb. 23, 1957, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. Duane then worked for Findorf, Dudon, Baraboo Concrete and Caflisch Construction throughout his working career. Duane was a very active member of the North Freedom area; he volunteered for the North Freedom Fire Department for 15 years, served on the North Freedom Village Board for 25 years, and he dedicated 38 years to the North Freedom American Legion. One of the highlights for Duane over the last few years was that he was able to participate in the Badger Honor Flight on Oct. 10, 2015. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and sports, including hunting, fishing and golfing.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy; sons, Duane junior (Kathy), Dale (Laurie) and Daryl (Janet); grandchildren, Allen junior, Shelly, Shawn (Amanda), Jesse, Heather (Aaron) Green, Nathan, Amber (Patrick) Pierce and Logan; great-grandchildren, Traton, Alexis and Autumn Winecke, Ethan and Axton Winecke, Kaelyn and Kason Winecke, Porter and Ashton Pierce; great-great granddaughter, Kendyl Winecke; as well as brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ken (LaVeta) Vertein, Marilyn Vertein, Faith Vertein, Marie Vertein; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Winecke; grandson, David Stieve; and brothers-in-law, George, Allen and Carl Vertein.

A public visitation for Duane will be held at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Due to limited seating, a private family funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Springs with Pastor David Karow officiating. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery where military rites will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Clare Meadows and Hospital for the care shown to Duane over the years.