Marshall, Dwight James

CAMBRIA - Dwight James Marshall was born on St Patrick's Day 1945 and graduated to heaven Nov. 28, 2020. Dwight had a childhood full of adventure, growing up on the Century Family Farm near Cambria. Dwight walked nearly a mile to the one-room school for eight years before advancing to Cambria-Friesland High. Becoming an adult in the Vietnam era, Dwight enlisted in the U.S. Navy (1962-1966) at age 17. He not only ventured the other hemispheres on the USS Frank Knox (DDR 742) but gained an appreciation for the great diversity and vastness of this world and reinforced his Midwest values.

He returned from service, married and was blessed with two wonderful daughters, Sheilah and Tracy, whom he cherished with his whole heart. He worked at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam before starting his 39-year career with Fall River Canning (Friday, Chiquita and Seneca) in Cambria, excelling from a welder to plant supervisor. Dwight shared his leadership and ingenuity by twice traveling to China with a team to establish a new plant and provide management training. Concurrently, Dwight led the family farm operations and occasionally drove semi-truck and did custom farm work. He was always recognized for loyalty, hard work and perseverance.

He could fix or build almost anything needed for the farm, factory or fun, including airboats, aircraft and implements. He strove to be on the cutting edge of technology, procuring the most modern tools and toys and implementing progressive agriculture practices. He was an active member of the Rio Airport and Doylestown Sno-Hoppers Snowmobile Club and a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Doylestown. His passions included country-western and gospel music, adventure and western movies, and hunting and fishing. Dwight loved fun, adventure and speed . . . on land, water and sky.

He was a devoted friend and enjoyed sharing beer and conversation with his friends. He was a special grandpa who was an example by his actions and words. He valued and treasured those relationships and counted those blessings often.

Dwight married Pearl in 1979, acquiring three stepsons (Russ, Tom and Daniel), who provided affordable farm labor and were welcome additions to the family. Dwight and Pearl worked together both on the farm and at the canning factory and travelled extensively throughout the US and Canada. They were married 41 years.

Dwight chose to live his life to the fullest and knew it was time to join his heavenly Father through his Faith in Jesus Christ. His family and friends will miss him dearly, cherishing the multitude of memories.

Dwight is survived by wife, Pearl; daughters, Sheilah (Steve) Holznagel and Tracy (Erik) Beyer-Reierson; sons, Russ (Mary Lou) Hanson, Tom Hanson, and Daniel (Jen) Hanson; 14 grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; brothers, Stan, Jimmy and Joey; and brothers-in-law, Bill (Mary) Grulke and Harlan (Michal Lynn) Hendrickson. Dwight was predeceased by his sister, Sandy Hendrickson; parents, Earl and Adeline Marshall and Ella and Johnny Schank; and infant daughter, Rebecca.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio. Social distancing and mask mandate are required. Funeral services will be private. Graveside services with full military honors will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. at CAMBRIA CEMETERY on Hwy 146. A special thanks to all those who cared for Dwight at the end, including Pearl, Dan and Jen, Bill and Mary and many others who helped out or stopped by to say Hi. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.