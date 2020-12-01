Schultz, Earl Edward Sr.

BROWNSVILLE - On Friday November 27th, 2020 Earl Edward Schultz Sr ended his life long journey. Earl was born in December 8th in Beaver Dam WI to Gerhart and Charlotte Schultz (Ivanic). Earl was survived by his wife, Violet of 63 years and 6 children. Craig and the late Patricia Schultz, Allan and Cathy Schultz, Annette and Jim Urhke and James and Kathy Schultz, Earl Jr and Martha Schultz and Jacob and Jessica Schultz and 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and many many friends whom loved him dearly. The family wishes to thank the many family and friends who supported him over the last challenging years.

Due to COVID-19 and emotional stress there will be no end of life services.