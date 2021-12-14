Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl W. Mester
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Mester, Earl W.

MAYVILLE - Earl W. Mester, 87, of Mayville went to be with his Heavenly Father and Savior on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Earl was born the son of Earl and Hilda (Walton) Mester on Oct. 25, 1934 in Royal Oak, Mich. Earl attended Michigan State University. He served his country in U.S. Army beginning in 1957 and was called up in 1962 to serve in the Berlin Crisis. Earl was married to Jane A. Schaumburg on April 15, 1961 in Detroit, Mich. He retired as a vice president at M&I Bank in Mayville.

Earl was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville. He was a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69. Earl was active in the community and enjoyed people. He enjoyed biking, golfing, traveling, cheering on the Packers, and reading.

Earl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jane; his children, Julane Myers, Pam (Larry) Kretsch, Randy (Kim) Mester, and Kim (Scott) Kilps; his brother, Fred Mester; seven grandchildren, Steve, Alex, Brooke, Emily, Miranda, Kayla, and Taylor; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rob and Roy; and his father and mother-in-law, Armond and Irene Schaumburg.

A memorial gathering will take place at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler will officiate. Inurnment will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville with graveside military honors to be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayville, St. Agnes Hospice, or the Mayville Veteran's Memorial.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church (Mayville)
450 Bridge St, Mayville, WI
Dec
18
Service
11:00a.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church (Mayville)
450 Bridge St, Mayville, WI
Dec
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services (Mayville)
301 North Walnut Street , Mayville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Pam and Perry Nuber
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results