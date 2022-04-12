Earl Frederick Neuberger

Dec. 19, 1933 - April 9, 2022

REESEVILLE, WI - Earl Frederick Neuberger, 88, passed from his earthly home in Reeseville to his heavenly home on April 9, 2022 after a long battle with heart and kidney failure.

Earl was born the son of Alex and Frieda (Strobel) Neuberger on December 19, 1933, in the Township of Lowell. Earl married LaVonne (Pribnow) Neuberger on September 12, 1959. They shared 60 blessed years together raising their children, working the family farm and serving their Lord in their daily lives. Earl faithfully filled all the vocations that God called him to thru the years. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1952; U.S. Army Radar School in Ft. Monmouth, NJ in 1955 and DeVry Technical Institute with an AAS in Electronic Technology in 1959. Earl served in the US Army – Signal Corp during the Korean War attaining Specialist 3rd Class. After college he was employed with McDonnell Aircraft Corporation in St. Louis, MO as an Electronic Engineer for seven years. In 1966 he moved the family back to Wisconsin to his roots as a dairy farmer. Earl loved the cycle of the farm life – planting, harvesting, tending as well as fixing and creating whatever and wherever the need was. He treasured his family and loved to have them gather together. He remarked recently how thankful he was that his grandchildren could literally bike across the fields to help and share of their lives on the farm. Earl was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Reeseville and served on the council in many positions thru the years. He also belonged to the Waterloo American Legion Post 233. His faith in our God sustained him in this life.

Earl is survived by his children: Laurie (Karl) Loewen of Reeseville, Ken Neuberger of California, Robert Neuberger of Reeseville, and Linda (Chuck) Bengsch of Reeseville; brother, Wayne Neuberger of Reeseville; brother-in-law, Robert; and cousin, Judy (Raabe) Pribnow of Oshkosh; sister-in-law, Vida Neuberger of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Joan Pribnow of Burnett; grandchildren: Amy (Jake) Jones of Cheney WA, Justin Loewen of Madison, Ryan (Kayla) Bengsch of Waupun, Christopher Bengsch of Reeseville, Brett (Nicole) Bengsch of Marshall and Lindsey (David) Fugill of Columbus, IN; great-grandchildren: Hailey and Finley Bengsch of Waupun and great-granddaughter, Isla Bengsch of Marshall; as well as many other dear relatives and friends.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, LaVonne in 2020; daughter, Cheryl Neuberger; father, mother and step-mother, Alex and Frieda, Bernice Neuberger; brother, LaVern Neuberger; sister-in-law, Judi Neuberger; brother-in-law, Ronald Pribnow; grandson, Joshua Loewen; father and mother-in-law, Lester and Dorothy Pribnow.

Earl's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Heartland Hospice, particularly Cathy, Patti, and Laura, for their incredible care and compassion during this long journey.

The service of Christian burial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, N2296 County Road I, Reeseville, WI on Monday, April 18, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. The church service will begin at 12:00 noon and immediately after the service burial will take place in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. A reception meal will follow in the church parish hall.

"Angels rejoice and all heaven celebrates the everlasting peace and joy of one who has just come home…."

