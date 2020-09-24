Koci, Earleen G. MAUSTON - Earleen G. Koci, age 92, of the Mauston/Wonewoc area, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wis. She was born on July 2, 1928, to Paul and Grace (Casey) Gehri in Wonewoc and graduated from the Wonewoc High School. Earleen was united in marriage to Arnold Koci on Oct. 16, 1948, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. They farmed in the Town of Summit until 1987 when they retired and moved to Mauston. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1995. Earleen had also worked waitressing at the Summit Supper Club and Club Chapparal, for Maccs Day Care and Little Rascals Day Care and Swiss Colony. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening and her work on the farm, along with visiting people and her many friends. Survivors include her children, Ron (Mary) Koci of Monticello, Doreen (Bob) Larson of Mauston, Charlene Koci of Madison, Jerry Koci of Wisconsin Dells, Diane (Jim) Hofrichter of Reedsburg, Dennis (Chris) Koci of Appleton and Marilu (Joe) Murphy of Delavan; grandsons, Brian (Marcee) Koci, Craig Larson (Lesa), Chad (Melissa) Koci, Noah Hofrichter and Mathew Haske; granddaughters, Tara Koci, Courtney Koci, Annirose (Chris) Womack and Jennifer Clough (Jason); great-grandchildren, Seth, Sadie, Brock, Adalyn, Bryce, Lilia, Elle, Kelvin, Hailee, Gayn, Malynda, Joseph, Tim and Kimberly; and brother, Marvin Fay (Evie) Gehri of Hawaii. In addition to her husband, Arnold, she was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin brother, Marlin; brothers, Earl and Marlin Ray Gehri; son, Lee Koci; grandson-in-law, Adam Clough; and granddaughter, Melinda Sue Larson. Memorial Graveside Services will take place at a later date in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc. The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com