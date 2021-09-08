Whitney, Edith M.

BARABOO - Edith M. Whitney peacefully passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, in her home at Oak Park Place, Baraboo, Wis. Edith M. Whitney was born at home on the farm Dec. 24, 1920, in Oregon, Ill. She was the sixth child of Anna and Percy Fruin.

Edith was raised and spent most of her life in Ogle County, Ill. She attended school in the Oregon area and graduated from Blackburn College in 1941 and was on a girls basketball scholarship (long before Title IX!). Following graduation, she married Richard H. Whitney in 1941 and began farming with her husband near the Lighthouse Church, as well as beginning her career as a teacher. She taught in a country school filled with 24 students in grades one through eight for three years. She and Richard then moved to Dixon, Ill., to continue farming and later to Paynes Point where they operated the Paynes Point Feed Store. In 1966 they built a new home on Chana Road. At this time Edith returned to teaching at the Chana and Oregon Elementary Schools, retiring in 1988.

Edith was always very active in her church, at both the Lighthouse Church in her early adult life and then in Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Paynes Point. She and her husband were well-known for hosting the church's ice cream socials at their home.

Edith moved to Oak Park Place in Baraboo, Wis., in 2011 when she was 90. There she met many new friends and one very special friend, Ray.

Edith is survived by her special friend and companion, Ray Martens; two sons, Larry (Maureen Murphy) Whitney, Baraboo, Wis., and Jerry (Ruth) Whitney, Stillman Valley, Ill.; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Pauline (Fruin) Leiferman, Apple Valley, Calif., and Maxine (Fruin) Dearborn, West Hills, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews, as well as many great friends.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (1988); and seven siblings, Ella (Fruin) Coxhead, Frances (Fruin) Bryer, Geerd Fruin, William Fruin, Harold Fruin, Florence Fruin, and John Fruin.

A special thank you to Ray Martens for his love and caring for Edith. Deep gratitude to Dr. Krszjzaniek for years of superb medical care. And thank you to the loving staff at Oak Park Place, especially her buddy Samantha.

A celebration of Edie's life will be at 11 a.m. at the FARRELL HOLLAND GALE FUNERAL HOME in Oregon, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 11. Memorials can be sent to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital Foundation.