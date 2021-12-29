Menu
Edward "Dick" Bentz
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Bentz, Edward "Dick"

WAUPUN - Edward "Dick" Bentz, 87, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Dick was born March 15, 1934, in the town of Summit in Juneau County, the son of Edward and Lela Brandt Bentz. Dick was raised on the family farm in Wonewoc, Wis. In 1949, the family moved to Waupun. On May 30, 1959, Dick married Elaine Hammer in Beaver Dam. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun, where they lived all their married lives. Dick and Elaine owned Bentz Shell Service in Waupun for many years and passed the business to their son, Rick Bentz and his wife, Sue. Dick and Elaine enjoyed traveling together to various areas of the United States. Dick was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served four years, with most of his time spent with the Army Honor Guard.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Ann (Rick) Rank of Randolph; his son, Rick (Sue) Bentz of Waupun; four grandchildren, Jenna (Levi) Frens of Waupun, Jarek Bentz of Waupun, Nelson Rank and Kolin Rank, both of Randolph; a great-grandson, Linden Frens; and a brother, Tony (Karen) Bentz of Beaver Dam.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, on June 4, 2021; his parents, Edward and Lela Bentz; and brothers, Lee Bentz, Bill Bentz, Lester Bentz, and Russell Landsinger.

Funeral services for Dick Bentz will be held Friday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun where American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will perform military honors. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Please follow COVID-19 protocols.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Disabled American Veterans.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to here of the loss of your dad. It was always great to sit and chat with him. A great guy that will always be remembered!
Dave & Leonita Loomans
Friend
January 4, 2022
