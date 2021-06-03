Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Bosch
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Bosch, Edward Jerome

MAYVILLE - Edward Jerome Bosch, husband, father, carpenter and servant of others, was welcomed into heaven with his daughter and wife by his side, at home, on June 1, 2021. Edward was the youngest of four children and was born to Margaret and Ignatius on Aug. 2, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wis. He attended Mother of Good Counsel Elementary School, St. John Cathedral High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army when he graduated from high school in 1948. Edward served for a year in the Army and was called back a year later when the Korean War broke out. He was sent to Fort Sill in Oklahoma, where he was a field instructor and responsible for training the men who would eventually see active combat in Korea.

Edward met the love of his life in 1953 while both were working at Kohl's Food Store in Milwaukee, he in produce, she in the delicatessen. They were married Nov. 5, 1955, and immediately moved to Mayville. While the move was intended to be short-lived, they stayed, raised five children, and made Mayville their home for life. Edward worked in construction before spending several years with Maysteel, installing cabinets throughout the Midwest. He eventually started his own reputable carpenter/contractor business in 1970, surviving the recession of the 1980s while retaining his employees, and finally retiring in 1995.

Edward is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Cecilia (Herber) Bosch; sons, Anthony (Gia) and John (Joy); daughters, Kathleen Brummond (Terry), Theresa Knaus (Daniel), and Mary O'Neil (John); sister, Margaret Bosch; 12 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. He was greeted in heaven by his parents; brothers, Robert and Hubert; and beloved grandson, Peter Brummond.

Edward was extremely active in retirement and devoted his life to his family. He could always be seen at his kids' and grandkids' events, from sports to musicals to celebrations of sacraments and everything in between. He loved sports and could always be found watching some sporting event on TV. He was a loyal Wisconsinite and loved the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Badgers, and we never tired of the Ice Bowl memories.

Edward devoted his life to serving God and others, always willing to help and lend a hand. He played many roles over the course of his lifetime: reader, usher, Knight, volunteer, mentor, teacher, consultant, handyman, organizer, leader, builder, dishwasher, janitor, and member of the Honor Guard.

Like many who've served but don't consider themselves veterans, Edward was proud of being a member of the American Legion and respected the men and women who served in the military. He was committed to honoring and serving the legacy of his fellow military men and women who lost their lives, whether through active combat or beyond their military careers. He began serving as part of the Honor Guard when he retired and regretfully forfeited his uniform 25 years later when he became ill.

We love him, we will miss him, and we honor him with a Final Salute.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at 3 p.m. at ST. MARY CAHOLIC CHURCH in Mayville with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 8 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the church in Mayville. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville with military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69. A continued celebration of Ed's life will be held following the cemetery at the Mayville American Legion Post #69 in Mayville.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville or the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Special thanks to Agnesian Hospice for the care and support shown to Ed and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church (Mayville)
112 S. German St., Mayville, WI
Jun
8
Service
3:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church (Mayville)
112 S. German St., Mayville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
Condolences on your loving Father ! l'm sure you all are blessed with plenty of fond memories . Want to attend, circumstances didn't allow. Take care, see you soon.
Roger & Jackie Freund
Acquaintance
June 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Ed was truly a wonderful person and a good friend. Ed and Gabby spent many happy hours on the golf course doing what they loved and enjoying each others company. He will be greatly missed.
Lori Collien
June 8, 2021
One of the truly nicest persons God ever placed on the Earth. Our condolences to the entire family, People of his kind are few and remembered with love.
Phillip Luce
June 7, 2021
Tony,
I called your dad hearing that you live and work in Milwaukee area. When he said you were better than him I called to hire you. My Grandpa hired him many years ago. Absent of spell check the furnace guy was told many misspelled words in fear Emil B. would tease him. Unfortunately, he asked the wrong people how to spell a word. It was a great memory. Sorry for your loss.
Mike Eckerstorfer
Friend
June 5, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Ed's passing. He will surely be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Carl & Kathy Benter
Friend
June 5, 2021
Our Condolences to Gayle and the entire family. Thoughts and Prayers with you all.
Richard & Darlene Vollmer
Friend
June 5, 2021
Dear Sister Margaret, My sympathy to you. This brings back many fond memories of being good neighbors. We will stay in touch. Joan
Joan Heun Budzien
Other
June 4, 2021
Ed made our house on German Street a home with his carpentry expertise. His ever present smile and friendly banter, both on and off the job, made the remodeling process a true pleasure. Gayle, you were blessed to have his presence in your life. Next time I shop at Kohl's, although the grocery store no longer exists, I'll smile and think about how lucky you were when you worked there and caught the eye of a young man named Edward Bosch!
Karen McSorley
Friend
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Ed was a wonderful person to everyone he knew. He will be greatly missed. My prayers are with all of his family.
Jackie Gassner
Family Friend
June 3, 2021
Edward will be missed by family and the community. We are sorry for your loss.
Russell and Beth (Brummond) Badder
Acquaintance
June 3, 2021
Jim and I are so sorry for your loss. He was an outstanding man and it was a privilege to have known him. God Bless you Gail and family!
Ellie Sokoly
June 3, 2021
Thoughts and prayers go out to you, Gayle and your family. It was a honor to know him and you. Thank you for the laughs
Nicole Sanfilippo
June 3, 2021
My deepest condolences to Gayle, Mary and family. I pray warm memories sustain you and that you find some peace knowing you will one day be reunited. Big hugs to you all
Pam Hinkle (Simon)
Friend
June 3, 2021
We know this great friend will be missed by all who knew him. Having partnered with Ed in the carpentry field at Zwieg Construction he taught me a lot. Our condolences to the entire family. God Bless.
Lloyd Lechner
Friend
June 2, 2021
One of the greatest persons I have ever been honored to meet and to have built my home here in Mayville. He has always been a inspiration and a honest outgoing help no matter what the question you may have had. God Bless him and keep him ! He is surely a Angel who's wings are in the near future !! <3
Michael Muskovitz
Friend
June 2, 2021
Your father sounds like he was an amazing man. You will have wonderful memories. We are sorry for your loss.
Steve & Carole Almos
Friend
June 2, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Ed was a great man and I loved all the stories he's told me! He will be greatly missed in our community.
Molly Henkel
Family Friend
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results