Edward Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Elroy
1600 Academy St
Elroy, WI

Brown, Edward R., III

ELROY - Edward R. Brown III, age 80 years, of Elroy, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born on April 30, 1941, to Edward R. and Katherine (Wick) Brown Jr. in Mauston. Ed grew to adulthood in Elroy and graduated from the Elroy High School in 1959. Ed was united in marriage to Joye Dunlap on July 15, 1961, in Elroy.

Ed left a deep and profound legacy in the area, serving on the Juneau County Board for many years; as Mayor of the City of Elroy; with the Elroy Fire Department; and operating Brown Bus Service in Elroy from 1966 to 2015. Most of all, he enjoyed watching the kids' high school sports.

Survivors include his wife, Joye; children, Jill Brown, Rich (Carole) Brown, Bob (Chris) Brown, Susan Brown and Mary (Ron) Murray; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred (Pat) Brown; and sister, Betty (David) Beaver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, an infant, Lindsay, and Barbara Brown; and brother, Dave Brown.

No public services will be held. Interment will be in the Elroy City Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the Elroy Fire Department or Elroy Ambulance.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting; for online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 30, 2021.
