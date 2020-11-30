Hammann, Edward C.

JUNEAU - Eddie died peacefully at his home in Juneau on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 93.

He was born in Burnett, son to Cora (Dummann) Edgar Hammann.

On Nov. 12, 1947, he married the love of his life, Lorraine Lauersdorf, at St John's Lutheran Church, Juneau, where he remained a faithful member, serving the Church as an usher for many, many years. Eddie had a passion for farming all of his life; he farmed in Burnett, worked at the Nehl's Farms in Juneau and later retired from the Dodge County Co-op. When he retired, he continued being a relief milker to help other farmers enjoy time off! He also loved gardening, so much he tilled up many friends and neighbors' gardens to help them with their love of gardening as well. Eddie loved going to polka dances with his wife, Lorraine. In heaven there is no beer - that's why he drank it here; he loved having a couple of beers with friends and family!! He was an avid listener to Uncle Bill's barn show, where he was known as the Rolling Prairie Taxi Cab Driver! Can't forget his love for fishing - he loved to share fishing adventures with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eddie will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 73 years, Lorraine; daughters, Barbara Schaalma, Juneau, and Beverly (Michael) Rennhack, Reeseville; son, David (Laurie) Hammann of Watertown; grandchildren, Jerry (Brenda) Schaalma, Joel (Mellisa) Schaalma, Jean Schaalma, Jennifer Rabehl, Janice (Craig) Smith, Adam (Jamie) Rennhack, Ruth (Joe) Grueneberg, Scott Lipscomb, Robyn Rist and David Hammann Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jay (Ciera) Schaalma, Erin (Jessy Schuster) Schaalma, Conrad Schaalma, Gillianna Schaalma, Nick Kufalk, Jerry Rabehl, Bradley Rabehl, Collin Smith, Bailey Rennhack, Madison Rennhack, Hunter Fretzel, Mason Prevort, Sean Grueneberg and Josi Grueneberg; great-great-grandchildren, Ayden Schaalma and Arie Schaalma; sister-in-law, June (late Elmer) Hammann, Waupun; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cora and Edgar; sister and brother-in-law, Esther and William Stensaas, Burnett; brother, Elmer, Waupun; twin infant brothers, Harlan and Harold; two children at birth; and son-in-law, Alfred Schaalma.

Visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, from noon-1 p.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. The Rev. David Brandt will officiate. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens, Beaver Dam, Wis.

He will always be remembered for his willingness to help others, his hard work and dedication. Not to mention his smile; he always had a smile with a little laugh for all. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Beaver Dam Hospice; their wonderful support and help was greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaver Dam Hospice, St John's Lutheran Church, Juneau, or the charity of one's choice.

Family has requested that everyone wear a face mask.