HORICON - Edward August Hessler, 79 years, of Horicon, Wis. died peacefully in his sleep joining Jesus Christ in his eternal mansion on Sept. 30, 2020. Ed looked forward to hearing Jesus say, "Well done, good and faithful servant." (Matthew 25:21) But he knew that "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works so that no one may boast." (Ephesians 2:8-9)

Ed was born Aug. 14, 1941 in Wyandotte, Mich. to The Rev. Edward and Ruth (Lichtsinn) Hessler. He was born a child of God in his baptism on Aug. 31, 1941 performed by his father Pastor Edward Hessler in Trinity Lutheran Church, Wyandotte. Ed publicly confessed his faith in confirmation on May 22, 1955 and received the precious life-giving body and blood of Jesus Christ in Holy Communion, also from his father, Pastor Edward Hessler in Trinity Lutheran Church, Manistee, Mich. He graduated from Manistee High School and earned his Bachelors and Masters in Education from Concordia Teachers College R.F. (now Concordia University Chicago).

In college he met his future wife Janet Blase. After graduating in 1964 they were married on Aug.1 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hamel, Ill. and started their teaching ministry together at St. Peter Lutheran School in St. Peter, Ill. In 1973 Ed accepted a call to be principal and teacher at St. Stephen's School, Horicon, Wis. serving until 1996. From 1997 to 2000, Ed substitute taught, assisted the principal at the Mayville, Wis. Middle School and taught Summer School at Wayland Academy Beaver Dam. He taught at St. John's Lutheran School, Mayville from 2000 to 2005. From 1997 until his death he was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam, Wis.

Ed's main joys were following and serving his Savior Lord Jesus Christ, his wife, his family, teaching children, and playing golf (He was RRH Club Champion in 1974 and 1979 and 2nd place three times). Beyond helping as a vital member of the local congregation, he served on the LCMS-SWD board of directors, the Wisconsin Association of Nonpublic Schools, and in numerous congregations. His spiritual gifts of encouragement and prayer brought blessings to many. If you met him as a stranger, you would leave him as a friend.

He is survived by his wife Janet, married 56 years. Son, Jonathan of Oregon, Wis. and his children Benjamin, Angela, Nathaniel and Christopher. Daughter, Michelle (Andreas) Buescher of Sersheim, Germany and her daughters Melanie and Marie. Daughter, Lisa (Craig) Switalla of Portland, Ore. and children Gillian and Caleb. Ed was the oldest of six siblings and is survived by David (Martha) Hessler of Westlake, Ohio; Dorothy (G. David) Downton, Carleton, Mich.; The

Reverend William (Janis) Hessler of Saginaw, Mich.; Peter (Viola) Hessler of Seven Hills, Ohio; and Sara (The Rev. Thomas) Marcis of Bismarck, N.D. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be planned in 2021 when the time is right.

Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church 400 Hillcrest Dr. Beaver Dam WI 53916, any Concordia University, either Concordia Seminary or any recognized service organization of the LCMS.

