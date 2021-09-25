Hoekstra, Edward

WAUPUN - Edward Jacob Hoekstra, age 85, of Waupun, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Ed was born on March 7, 1936, in Holland, the son of William and Theresa (Vander Molen) Hoekstra. He was united in marriage to Ruth A. Veltman on April 3, 1956, in Grand Rapids, Mich. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Ed farmed throughout his life and later sold automobiles. Ed was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Ed is survived by his sons, Roger (Linda) of Waupun, Bernard (Cindy) of Randolph, Dwight of Brandon and Bill (Denise) of Randolph; grandchildren, Sheena, Christina, ChiAnna (Heath) Harvey, Chandra (Kevin) DeYoung, Josh (Kim), Jake (Kylie), Jordan (Tiffany), Jeremy, and Stephanie; step-grandchildren, Chantel Iverson and Travis (Miranda) Klotzback; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Cullen, Holden, Lydia, Merlin, Michael, Addison, Owen, Kody, Braxton, Taylee, Wyatt, Emmett, and Emerson; step-great-grandchildren, Dana, JJ, Benjamin, Jada and Zoey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, in February of 2021; daughter-in-law, Kerry Hoekstra; parents and in-laws; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Ed and Ruth will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Boulevard, Beaver Dam, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. Inurnment for Ed and Ruth will take place at Randolph Cemetery.

