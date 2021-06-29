Menu
Edward Scharenberg
Scharenberg, Edward "Eddie" Herbert

MONTICELLO - Edward "Eddie" Herbert Scharenberg, age 84 of Montello (White Lake) passed away peacefully Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial for him will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello and again at church on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Father Savio Yerasani will preside and burial will follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to The Budda Box Fight Against Cancer, P.O. Box 91, Westfield, WI 53964.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Crawford Funeral Home-Montello
453 E. Park Street, Montello, WI
Jul
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
277 E. Montello Street, Montello, WI
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
277 E. Montello Street, Montello, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was the best chef and a very great man. Sadly missed by all. Rest in peace.
Maureen A Robinson
Friend
July 1, 2021
