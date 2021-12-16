Menu
Edward Stetzenbach
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home - Necedah
230 South Main St
Necedah, WI

Stetzenbach, Edward C.

NEW LISBON - Edward C. Stetzenbach, age 84, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born Sept. 27, 1937, to Phillip and Frieda (Armstrong) Stetzenbach in Greenfield, Wis.

Following high school, Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Kay Mancl on July 25, 1959, in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Ed was a dedicated postal worker for the United States Postal Service for 37 years. He was an enthusiastic collector of model trains and old cars.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Lauree (Gary) Quam of Janesville, Ron (Romy) Stetzenbach of Oconomowoc, Linda Stetzenbach of New Lisbon, and Don (Kelsey) Stetzenbach of Wisconsin Dells; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlene (James) Eveland.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John Stetzenbach; and his sister, Margaret Paucek.

Private family services will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ed's memory to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, or to Camp Wawbeek-Easter Seals Wisconsin Camps, 1450 State Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home - Necedah
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
