Elaine Becker
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Becker, Elaine E.

ANOKA, Minn. - Elaine E. Becker, age 89, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on June 27, 1931, to Frank and Adela (Ufer) Neuman in Randolph, Wis.

She was married to Gregory Becker on June 16, 1956, in Beaver Dam, Wis., and will always be remembered for her loving, joyful and caring personality. She was an active volunteer in the churches they attended and loved cooking, gardening and traveling south for the winters.

Surviving Elaine is her loving husband, Gregory; two sons, Timothy (Renee) of Medford, Wis., and Todd (Letti) of Lee's Summit, Mo.; two daughters, Patricia (James) Nelson of Plymouth, Minn., and Jennifer (James) Verkuilen of Ramsey, Minn.; twelve grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, June Miller of Fall River, Wis., and Maxine (Richard) Kaiser of Beaver Dam, Wis.; one brother, Ronald Neuman of Madison, Wis.; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Leona Staple, Lucille Fullerton, Laverne Vockroth, Betty Giese, Mary Petrie and Loretta Richter; and a brother, Francis "Bud" Neuman.

A Christian memorial service is on hold until COVID restrictions are eased. Memorials may be made to Guardian Angels Senior Services online or by mail, 508 Freeport Ave NW, Suite A, Elk River, MN 55303, in the name of Elaine Becker.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
I met Elaine several times while she and her husband lived in Vineland, NJ. I worked with Greg. Very nice people.
Lou Amico
March 9, 2021
To the Becker family, I loved this lady like a sister. Her and Greg were my neighbors in St. Peter, MN, and just two of the greatest people I know. My heart is broken, my heart is crying and I thank God for bringing Elaine into my life. Love her to the moon and back. Take care Greg and I will be praying for you also
Vickie A Conlon
December 21, 2020
