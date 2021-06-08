Menu
Elaine Bentz
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Bentz, Elaine

WAUPUN - Elaine Bentz, 81, of Waupun, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 in Hospice Home of Hope of Fond du Lac.

Elaine was born July 13, 1939 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Louis and Marie Becker Hammer. Elaine was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On May 30, 1959 she married Dick Bentz in Beaver Dam. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Elaine and Dick owned Bentz Shell Service in Waupun where she was the business bookkeeper. Elaine served on the Fire and Police Commission for the City of Waupun for several years. Elaine was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. She and Dick enjoyed traveling together to many parts of the United States. Elaine enjoyed reading and was an avid puzzle maker, often having more than one puzzle going at a time.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dick Bentz of Waupun; her daughter, Ann (Rick) Rank of Randolph; her son, Rick (Sue) Bentz of Waupun; four grandchildren: Jenna (Levi) Frens of Waupun, Jarek Bentz of Waupun, Nelson Rank of Randolph, and Kolin Rank of Randolph; a great-grandson, Linden Frens; a sister, Susan Roedl (David Kasper) of Beaver Dam; and a sister-in-law, Lorna Hammer of Fort Atkinson.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers: Ronnie, Ralph, Bill, and Ken Hammer.

Funeral services for Elaine Bentz will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Karen Reynolds, Dr. Mariano and Luz Rosales, 2nd floor staff at Waupun Memorial Hospital, and Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac for their excellent love and care given to Elaine.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Jun
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rick, Sue and family... We're so sorry to hear of your loss. Our deepest sympathies to you and your family and our thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. May you find peace and comfort in all of your wonderful memories of Elaine!
Dan and Vicki Olsen
Other
June 8, 2021
